2-year-old girl's mouth, hands allegedly taped by daycare teacher Local News 2-year-old girl's mouth, hands allegedly taped by daycare teacher It was a scary day Tuesday for some at the Children of America Child Care in University City.

According to CMPD, a teacher taped the mouth and hands of a 2-year-old girl with masking tape while she was disciplining her.

“I’ve never had any issues. This is the first time I’ve hear of something like that,” Harold Aiken said, a parent.

Aiken has been sending his 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son to the daycare for more than one year. He was shocked when FOX 46 Charlotte informed him of the alleged incident.

“I feel sorry for them. I can’t say it’s happened to any one of my kids but I hope the situation gets worked out,” he said.

FOX 46 Charlotte was told the teacher involved in this reported incident has been fired from the daycare center.

