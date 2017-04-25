Rain causes sewage spill in Monroe Local News Rain causes sewage spill in Monroe Several inches of rain in just a few days caused big problems in some areas this week. Crews were busy Tuesday dealing with several sewage spills due to all the water.

Water was observed rushing through Richardson Creek in Monroe.

"Anytime we get a lot of rainfall we have the threat of overflowing, the sanitary sewer overflows," Pete Hovanec said, Monroe Communications Director.

The heavy rainfall over the past few days created the perfect storm.

"The pipes can only handle so much water and if it gets caught up with debris and excessive rain sometimes those get backed up and that's what we faced yesterday," Hovanec said.

Sanitary sewer spills rocked Richardson Creek - but not before they could make any major impacts.

"We were fortunate it didn't but it has that potential and it can happen anywhere with that much rain, and that little time when you have debris and stuff that blocks the pipes, backups can occur and can effect it. In this case, it didn't," Hovanec said.

Around 5,000 gallons spilled in the Eastview Circle area. Residents there were thankful there weren't any major health hazards.

"I don't want the water to reach the houses."

The City spends close to $1 million each year on sewer rehab to keep residents safe.

"We do a lot of smoke testing and testing of these pipes throughout the year to ensure we don't get overflows and no properties are affected," Hovanec explained.

City staff said they want residents to do their part as well.

"We really encourage residents to take an active role and make sure there's no debris, nothing blocking, there's no oil and grease down these pipes because that could restrict the amount of flow that makes it through there," Hovanec said.

By continuing to work together officials said these occurrences can be minimal.