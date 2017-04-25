75 schools affected in proposed CMS student assignment plan Local News 75 schools affected in new CMS student assignment plan Frustrations spilled over Tuesday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board meeting. Parents are upset over the new boundary plans for student assignment.

Forty-two recommendations for school boundary changes were proposed but some found it hard to keep up, including school board members.

"The fact that we received the information yesterday and it was not complete...it did not have these charts which I'm now having to look at tonight, for the first time, nor did it have the maps which we are also looking at for the first time."

Slide after slide...more changes to virtually most of the district were announced. There were many changes in areas like west Charlotte, while some observed areas like Ballantyne saw very few.

"The board several months ago decided on a definition of socio-economic status or SES that involved five different factors. They were family income, parent educational attainment, family structure, so whether or not it was single-family home, parent home, homeownership rates which got mobility and then also whether or not English was spoken well at the time."

A system titled SES (socio economic status) diversity was used largely to determine changes. Criteria of SES included:

Income

Parental educational levels

Family structure (single parents vs dual parental households)

Home ownership

Primary language spoken in household

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke to some teachers and parents who described the changes as "hard to digest" while others called it conservative. One teacher questioned the validity of the data collected while another said the plan is just a re-shuffling of kids of the same socio-economic status.

"This is not an easy decision. It never is but I'm not a politician. I'm a public servant. Politicians make decisions to get re-elected, public servants make decisions that are best for the community. So, this is going to be an interesting four weeks listening to people."

Public hearings on the plan will be held on May 9 and May 24. The board could also vtoe on the boundary changes as early as the 24th of May.

Next Steps:

May 1 -23 - Information Sessions for affected schools and communities

May 9 - Public hearing on Superintendent’s recommendations Board vote on JCA-E2

May 24 - Public hearing on Superintendent’s recommendations Board vote on Superintendent’s recommendations

To view the entire proposal with maps, CLICK HERE!