Parts of I-77 closed for construction clean-up Local News Parts of I-77 closed for construction clean-up NCDOT crews are working overnight to address safety issues on Interstate-77. Tuesday night will be the first of five nights where crews will be removing giant steel pieces from the highway.

The section being targeted has become a "driver beware" stretch of the interstate.

NCDOT plans to shut down parts of the road every day through Sunday morning to remove steel markers from the work zones.

Aside from picking up the markers, they'll also fill in any broken pavement and retrieve any loose markers.

Lane closures will occur on I-77 in both directions between mile markers 16 and 30 in Mecklenburg County and between 30 and 37 in Iredell County.

Lanes will be closed 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.