Teen dies after car slams into concrete pillar on John Belk Freeway

- A teenager is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a concrete pillar overnight Wednesday on John Belk Freeway, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were called at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday to a single vehicle crash on E. John Belk Freeway at the E. 7th Street Bridge. Police said the driver of a 2005 Toyota Avalon struck the crash attenuator for a concrete pillar that supports the bridge and was killed.

The driver has been identified as 16-year-old William Blottman.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling east on John Belk Freeway at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking the pillar. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

It is unclear at this time if alcohol is a factor in the wreck.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Reibold at 704-432-2169.