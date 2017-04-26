CMPD: Arrest made in 2016 Westridge Drive murder

- An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of Shawn Harbin, police said.

Talvi Moore, 32, has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with Harbin's death.

Harbin was found shot dead in the 4500 block of Westridge Drive in March 2016.

Police said Harbin and his assailant likely knew each other.

Moore was taken into custody Wednesday without incident and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.