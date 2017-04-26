CMPD: Arrest made in 2016 Westridge Drive murder

Talvi Moore (Mecklenburg County Sheriff)
Talvi Moore (Mecklenburg County Sheriff)

Posted:Apr 26 2017 12:33PM EDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 12:33PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of Shawn Harbin, police said.

Talvi Moore, 32, has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with Harbin's death. 

Harbin was found shot dead in the 4500 block of Westridge Drive in March 2016. 

Related: CMPD investigating west Charlotte homicide

Police said Harbin and his assailant likely knew each other. 

Moore was taken into custody Wednesday without incident and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories