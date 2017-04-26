Police: Father who left child in car repeats crime

- A man charged last month after leaving his child in his truck for more than an hour has been accused of committing the same crime, this time at a different location, police said.

Salisbury police said Keiyenne Mynx Hijin, 30, aka Geoffrey Kevin Roberson, left his 18-month-old daughter in the vehicle at Cloninger Ford in Salisbury.

The child was found with a toddler potty in the seat next to her with feces in the toilet, police said.

Hijin was charged in March with misdemeanor child abuse after police said he left his 20-month-old child in his truck while he went to work out at Planet Fitness on W. Jake Alexander Boulevard. According to a witness, the child was heard crying and the vehicle had been parked for over an hour. The doors were unlocked, the window partially open and the keys were in the ignition.

Dept. Of Social Services were notified and a warrant was issued.

