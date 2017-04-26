Man wanted in home invasion arrested after police chase, crash on I-77

- A man wanted in connection to a home invasion in Rowan County has been arrested after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate-77.

Around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, deputies in unmarked vehicles with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office were working on something else when they spotted Curtis Luther Dalton Jr., 28, based on a 'be on the lookout' advisory.

Deputies had been told Dalton was to be considered 'armed and dangerous.'

Deputies attempted to pull over Dalton in the Statesville area. Dalton refused to stop and led deputies on a chase, striking two law enforcement vehicles in his initial attempt to escape. Dalton eventually overturned and crashed his vehicle in the back yard of a home on West Debbie Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Dalton then fled the scene on foot leaving a woman injured and trapped inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office said multiple firearms were located inside the wrecked vehicle which added to the danger for pursuing deputies and the public.

A K-9 unit initiated a track of the suspect. Additional deputies responded to the area establishing a perimeter to find Dalton. The sheriff’s bloodhound was indicating a direction of travel back toward the area of Cooper Farm Road. With the units closing in on the suspect’s location Dalton stole a white Chevy work van from a home in the area.

Deputies again attempted to stop the suspect.

Several attempts were made to stop Dalton using stop sticks. The suspect struck another deputy in the area of Nixon Road before continuing the chase toward Interstate-77. He then turned south on the interstate while being pursued by deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Due to the dangerousness of the suspect; striking officers with the stolen vehicle and his initially being considered 'armed and dangerous', the decision was made to stop the chase using a vehicle maneuver, deputies said.

This tactic caused the suspect to lose control of the stolen vehicle wrecking on Interstate-77 just south of exit 54. Dalton crashed into the guardrail without striking any other vehicles.

The sheriff's office said Dalton has an extensive criminal history as a convicted felon in both North Carolina and Virginia for drug and property offenses. He will be charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving from this incident.

Dalton was also wanted on warrants from the State of Virginia and Rowan County. Bond information is not available at this time, deputies said.

Dalton was transported to Iredell Memorial hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained during the chase.