Parents react to CMS boundary shake up plan Local News Parents react to CMS boundary shake up plan New proposed boundary plans for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Schools are creating mixed emotions among parents in the community.

The plan was unveiled at the CMS Board Meeting Tuesday night. It aims to improve capacity utilization and create a better feeder pattern for students—as well as increase diversity in CMS.

Of Charlotte-Mecklenberg’s 170 schools, 75 could soon be seeing boundary changes.

"I wouldn't want people to think we are just shuffling students," said CMS Superintendent Ann Clark. "We are doing it with purpose for a reason."

The proposed changes are stirring up some mixed emotions among parents.

"It can go both ways," said Parent Lolatia Simmons.

Another parent, Stephanie Edwards, has several grandchildren currently attending Ashley Park. The proposed changes would move those in the Wesley Heights neighborhood portion of that school's attendance area to Bruns Academy-- something she doesn't want to see happen.

"They get to know the teachers," said Edwards. "And they know if there are discipline problems-- they can pass it on to the next teacher and we are like a family-- we all look out for one another."

Ashley Park would also be impacted in the sense that those students who were attending West Charlotte High School from there, would now attend Myers Park High School.

"I would think there's more opportunity and curriculum," said Simmons. "It's definitely number one on my list for them to get a better education so they can have better jobs and better opportunities."

"There was no goal to create chaos-- but to be thoughtful,” said Clark. "And I think if our community will look at recommendations, they will see we have followed the board's goals and guiding principles as we brought forth these recommendations."

Public hearings on the plans will be held May 9 and May 23.