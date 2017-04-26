Suspicious death investigation underway at northwest Charlotte home

- A man was found shot to death inside a northwest Charlotte home Wednesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The body was discovered around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators are attempting to determine if any foul play was involved.

The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification, police said.

#BREAKING this woman learning from police her brother has passed. Very hard to see. pic.twitter.com/Oc9GZJHAaK — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) April 26, 2017

Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Isenhour is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.