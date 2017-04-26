Suspicious death investigation underway at northwest Charlotte home

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Jenyne Donaldson

Posted:Apr 26 2017 07:36PM EDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 07:51PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A man was found shot to death inside a northwest Charlotte home Wednesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

The body was discovered around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators are attempting to determine if any foul play was involved. 

The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification, police said. 

Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence. 

This is an ongoing, active investigation.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.  Detective Isenhour is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories