Union County man charged with over 20 sex offenses dating back to the 70s Local News Union County man charged with over 20 sex offenses dating back to the 70s A 68-year-old man is behind bars charged with 21 sex offenses - some dating as far back as 1979.

- A 68-year-old man is behind bars charged with 21 sex offenses - some dating as far back as 1979.

Deputies said Sidney Gary Helms' most recent offense was with a pre-teen.

Helms faced similar charges in the 80s but the case was thrown out.

While investigating the recent accusations new evidence was found that could reintroduce past charges. He's being held under a $1 million bond.