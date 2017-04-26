Man rescued after pinned by granite slabs Local News Man rescued after pinned by granite slabs Six tons of granite pinned a man to a wall at a local Charlotte stone and granite shop on Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire got the call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. More than 13,000 pounds of granite knocked a man to a wall.

The man was pinned underneath, but the outcome could have been much worse.

Fire officials said the man was working inside Stone Basyx in south Charlotte when the granite collapsed and pinned him to the wall.

"We brought air bags in that actually spread the force out that could lift that much weight and move it off of him," a member with Charlotte Fire said.

Charlotte Fire said, fortunately, the wall absorbed much of the weight.

"For somebody that had just been pushed into the wall by 13,000 pounds of granite, he was doing pretty well."

The man was transported to CMC with life-threatening injuries, but was responsive during the rescue.