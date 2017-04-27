Charlotte officer dragged during traffic stop on W.T. Harris Blvd

- An officer was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after being dragged during a traffic stop early Thursday morning in the University City area, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two officers stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1 a.m. and learned that the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the officers attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle to place him under arrest, the driver took off, taking one of the officers with him and dragging him about 20 feet, police said.

The officer received minor injuries and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended, but police said they do know who he is and will be applying additional warrants for his arrest.