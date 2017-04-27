Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in east Charlotte

- A local man is in custody following a four-hour standoff with SWAT in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The incident is directly connected to an altercation involving a CMPD officer that happened earlier in the day.

Around 1:23 p.m. Thursday, a man identified as Kendrick Parry, 30, barricaded himself inside a home in the 3800 block of Frontenac Avenue.

Authorities attempted to get Parry to come out of the home, peacefully, for hours.

SWAT situation on Frontanec Avenue. People or here tell @FOX46News it's been going on for severa hours. pic.twitter.com/r1WisyLwvr — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) April 27, 2017

The neighborhood was on lockdown Thursday and at least 50 people were not allowed back into their homes.

CMPD K-9 Unit arriving on scene of SWAT situation. At least 50 people not allowed back to their home while waiting for situation to end. pic.twitter.com/gA6103L25X — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) April 27, 2017

Early Thursday morning, a CMPD officer had pulled a vehicle over in the 2500 block of East W.T. Harris Blvd. and learned the driver, identified as Parry, had an outstanding felony warrant and a probation violation.

When the officer attempted to get Perry out of the vehicle to place him under arrest, Perry took off, dragging the officer approximately 20 feet.

Hours later, MET detectives received information that Parry was at a home on Frontenac Avenue and attempted to make contact with him and have him come out of the house. Parry refused to listen after several attempts by police to have him come out of the home.

Members of the SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the scene.

After a four-hour standoff with SWAT and speaking with negotiators, the SWAT Team entered the house, located Parry inside and took him into custody. Parry will be transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office following an interview with authorities.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.