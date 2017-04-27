Former cheerleading coach arrested on child sex charges Local News Former cheerleading coach arrested on child sex charges Grant Taylor is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of first degree child exploitation, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor, 19, was recently fired from his job as cheerleading coach at Impact1 Allstars North, located at 4500 Motorsports Drive in Concord.

Taylor was given a $30,000 bond. His next court date is set for May 1.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.