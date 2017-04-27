CMPD go door to door for answers in man's death Local News CMPD police go door to door for answers in man's death The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department met with the family of the city's latest murder victim on Thursday. Emotions were still running high more than 24 hours after the man's body was found inside the home.

Detectives said they were there for a routine perimeter check when the victim, Michael Barwell’s family arrived very upset stating they needed to speak to police immediately.

CMPD went back to the scene Thursday to search around the victim’s house and knock on neighbor’s doors, trying to figure out who killed him.

“Everything’s still crazy, as you can see, we just found out some more information that’s kind of heartbroken, but we take it day by day. My mom is still up there crying but we taking it day by day.”

Barwell was found shot to death in his home on Welling Avenue Wednesday afternoon. For days no one had heard from him – that’s when his brother went to his house to check on him.

“According to his brother and his mother they hadn’t seen him for two days. That’s why his brother came over here and parked in the front yard out there and went in there and looked for him, and found him dead in the tub.”

Police are still sifting through all the details.

“He was with me all day Saturday and I spoke to him on Sunday…Tuesday, he walked down there and went to the store”

Jesse Reese lives next door and says he’ll always listening and watching but he didn’t see or hear anything.

“The police came over here and asked two fellas standing out there ‘Did they hear gunshots?’ They told police that they heard some gunshots about 3 o’clock.”

Michael’s family is doing what they can to assist with the investigation.

“The information we found, we’re not 100 percent sure but it got some leads to it.”

In the meantime, they’re still hurting and so are Michael’s two children.

“Heartbroken, that’s the only daddy they got.”