Man charged with rape in 1993 sexual assault

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a rape that took place in 1993.

Antonio Gaines, 51, has been charged for his involvement in the sexual assault, police said.

On April 23, 1993, a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the 400 block of Caldwell Street by several men, according to police. Evidence was collected and analyzed, but police were unable to obtain information on a suspect due to technology limitations of the time.

The CMPD Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation and was able to re-examine the evidence and submit DNA to the crime lab. DNA testing confirmed Gaines as a suspect in January 2017.

Gaines was in the Scotland County Correctional Center in North Carolina for a conviction of sexual assault that occurred in 2001.

Gaines is charged with first degree rape, first degree sex offense and attempted robbery.