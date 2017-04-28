Deputies on cheer coach accused of child sex crimes: 'more than likely other victims'

- Officials with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says there are 'more than likely other victims' in the case against a former cheer coach accused of child sex crimes.

Grant Taylor has been charged with inappropriate touching and inappropriate communication with minors. Deputies say Taylor had young girls perform sex acts and send them to him electronically. Sources tell FOX 46 that the alleged victims were in the 13-14 age range, girls that Taylor knew from the cheer gym, but no evidence that crime took place at the gym.

Taylor, 19, was recently fired from his job as cheer coach at Impact1 Allstars North, located at 4500 Motorsports Drive in Concord.

Impact1 released the following statement:

Grant Taylor was terminated by Impact1 for inappropriate communication with a minor. There is an ongoing police investigation that we are fully cooperating with.

Taylor has also been charged with inappropriate touching that didn't involve sex, according to deputies.