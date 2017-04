Police officer shoots suspect in Kannapolis Local News Police officer shoots suspect in Kannapolis A local police officer has shot a person they're calling a suspect, according to the Chief of Police with the Kannapolis Police Department.

No word on what that person is accused of at this time.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, April 28 on Clover Leaf Plaza in Kannapolis. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

