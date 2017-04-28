Crowds gather to protest I-77 toll lane project Local News Crowds gather to protest I-77 toll lane project Crowds gathered alongside Interstate-77 in Cornelius Friday evening to protest the toll lane construction project.

Many took over a bridge as passing vehicles honked and waved in support.

Plenty of people are still protesting that I-77 tolls. @WidenI77 is taking over this bridge in Cornelius. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/6IaXAU5t5R — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) April 28, 2017

The project plans to add two express lanes in each direction between uptown Charlotte and Exit 28 in Cornelius. One express lane each way will be added between Cornelius and Exit 36 in Mooresville.

The existing high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on the southern part of the project are being converted to express lanes.

DOT contracted with the Spanish firm Cintra to build and operate the project in 2015, and construction started late that year.

