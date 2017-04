Two arrested in police chase Local News Two arrested in police chase A police chase involving a car filled with children ended Friday with two arrests, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers chased down a vehicle all the way to Effingham Road, where it hit three cars while running from police.

Two children were inside one of the cars hit - but they are OK.

No word yet on what prompted the chase.