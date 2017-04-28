Inmate charged with murder in NC prison guard's death

- Authorities say an inmate in North Carolina has been charged with murder after brutally attacking a prison guard with a fire extinguisher.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Correctional Sgt. Meggan Lee Callahan, 29, responded to a trash can fire in a dormitory of Bertie Correctional Institution-Windsor.

Sgt. Callahan got a fire extinguisher and attempted to put out the fire.

Inmate Craig Wissink immediately attacked the sergeant and a struggle ensued. Wissink managed to get the fire extinguisher away from Sgt. Callahan and used it in the assault.

Sgt. Callahan sustained injuries from the attack, which ultimately led to her death.

On Thursday, the Windsor Police Department charged Wissink with the sergeant’s murder.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation. The Department of Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation.

Sgt. Callahan’s family has requested privacy during this time.