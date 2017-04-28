Man, woman arrested after SWAT standoff in Indian Land

- Deputies took a man and a woman into custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Lancaster County earlier this week.

Around 11:20 p.m. Monday, April 24 deputies said they were called to a town home on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, just down the street from the sheriff's office, for the report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, a 25-year-old man told deputies he knew Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, who lived inside the town home. He said she invited him over. The victim said Jonathan Mikael Robinson, 23, of Charlotte, and two other men and another woman were inside.

According to the victim, Robinson was inside the town home with a handgun. Varn had reportedly demanded the victim's cell phone and money before smashing the screen on the phone. Varn also threatened the victim with an ashtray.

The 25-year-old victim said he left the town home, and someone threw his phone out behind him. The cell phone was inoperable, so he went next door to call 911.

Multiple attempts were made to get Robinson, Varn and the others out of the home. Two men did come out, leaving Robinson, Varn, and the other woman inside.

Investigators, a crisis negotiator, and the SWAT team arrived. A search warrant was obtained. Neighbors were moved to safety. The crisis negotiator unsuccessfully called out to the group for several hours over a patrol car public address system.

The decision was made for the SWAT team to toss a telephone into the town home as a final attempt to communicate with the group. When the door was opened, Varn and the other woman were brought out and detained.

Robinson did not answer the phone and continued to refuse to come out. After several minutes, the SWAT team entered the home and took Robinson into custody.

The home was searched, and a pistol and ammunition were found. The pistol had been reported stolen in an Indian Land carbreaking in July 2016. A substantial amount of cash was found on Robinson when he was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Robinson is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol. Varn is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and malicious injury to personal property.