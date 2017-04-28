York County deputies search for at-risk teen

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 460 - The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk 18-year-old. 

Jamie Lee Allison Margas was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes Road and Mt. Gallant Road since 1 a.m. Friday, April 28. 

She's described as 5'6" tall, around 105 pounds. 

If you have seen Margas you're asked to please call 911 or the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-629-3059 immediately.

K-9 Units, deputies and a SLED helicopter will be seen in the area of Twin Lakes Road and Mt Gallant Road as they search. 

