Man being sought after woman found dead in Rowan County Local News Man being sought after woman found dead in Rowan County The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man connected to the death of a 53-year-old woman.

Deputies say Shelia Godfrey was discovered dead inside her home located on Lyerly Pond Road on Friday, April 28. It appeared she had been dead since Thursday evening.

Detectives discovered that the victim’s car, a white 1987 Chevrolet S10 Blazer was found at the Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive in Salisbury.

A white man is seen on video operating this car Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the potential witness are asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, or Detective (704) 216-8686 or Rowan Communications (704) 216-8500.

If you fear retribution, want to remain anonymous, and possibly collect an award of up to $1,000, information can be submitted 24/7 via the web http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, or by calling the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

