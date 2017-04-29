Richard Sheltra Memorial fund and race help Lumberton Fire Department back on their feet Local News Richard Sheltra Memorial fund and race help Lumberton Fire Department back on their feet It's a day to remember.

"The race is something awesome we get to do. For me personally, I ran the 5k, so I had 30 minutes to myself and my music to take some time because it's a busy week for us, just to take that time and remember Richard. Have a conversation with him. Tell him he's not forgotten and we are living on in his name, " Pineville Firefighter Walter Broadhurst said.

While it's been a year since Richard Sheltra died fighting a fire, that firefighter brotherhood bond hasn't disappeared.

“It’s hard to believe it's been a year, it's still pretty raw. We’ll look back at some of the photos the Sheltra's have posted over the last few weeks of Richard growing up. The Sheltra’s pop up constantly, when Pineville in on a call. They usually show up to help to show support. We are all family and that hasn't faded and it won't fade," Charlotte and Huntersville Fire Fighter Bill Suthard said.

Even Captain Bradley Long's family came to show their support to the Sheltra family.

“Both of these young men that we are honoring today and all the firefighters that have fallen, we are doing what they loved to do. We're helping the community. I have peace knowing that Bradley died doing what he loved to do. There's not a place he would've rather been. There's not place that Richard would've rather been," Captain Bradley Long’s father Jerry Long said.

It’s a legacy that's continued through the Richard Sheltra Memorial Foundation which is now helping other fire departments.

"There are a lot of fire departments that are less fortunate than we are. The Sheltra’s and our family has organized these 5k [races] to try to raise money to help those departments, Help educate people in firefighting because 10% of what firefighters do is actually fight fires. They do so much more; rescue diving, specialty operations and helping the community"

The Pine Terrace Volunteer Fire Department received a donation from the foundation to help them move forward after Hurricane Matthew damaged their station.

The Sheltra's hope they can continue to help raise funds for other departments and keep Richard's legacy alive by continuing to help the brotherhood he loved so much.