Saturday's heat pays dividends for local business Local News Saturday's heat pays dividends for local business. Although the area fell short of a record high on Saturday, it goes down as one of the hottest days so far this year.

For Viviana Brunnermer, she doesn't mind be sweaty if it mean dollars.

"I was really kind of shocked when I woke up this morning and I thought this was going to be a great day for our business," Brunnermer said.

She's a manager at the Riverside Marina and says Saturday's weather has boosted sales as well as brought people out to their sea and food brew event.

"Business is up almost 100% right now," she added.