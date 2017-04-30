Shelby parents facing charges in death of 6-month-old baby

A Shelby couple could be facing murder charges in the death of their 6-month-old baby.

The infant passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at the Levine Children's Hospital.

The parents, Morgan Conn and Steven Dean have been in custody for the past month on child abuse charges.

According to the District Attorney's office, the couple will be going in front of a grand jury on Monday for murder charges.

GoFundMe has been created to cover the infant's funeral costs.

