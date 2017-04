A teacher at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in Charlotte has been arrested for assaulting a child.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the alleged assault happened at the school on Monday, April 24th.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim's wrist and pushed a book into the victim's chest.

Teresa Jackson, 55, was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault on a child under 12.

She is currently still listed on the school's website as a kindergarten teacher.