Mother gives birth at gas station with help from EMS

Any child birth is special, but the story behind the birth of newborn Axel Sides is one his parents will be telling the rest of their lives.

"It happened over there," said father, Justin Sides.

"Yes, there as in -- the parking lot of Sandy's One Stop Convenience Store in China Grove Friday morning.

"I thought only in movies you saw something like that and then it actually happened," said Jessica Downs.

En route to the hospital, baby Axel had other plans.

"I felt his head coming out and I was like he's coming, he's coming. You have to have pull into the gas station," Downs said.

That's when Jason called 911, Michelle answered.

"He was frantic, but he was very good at encouraging her when he needed too," said 911 operator, Michelle Baughman

"They were sitting there telling me the process, the steps to do it and we just put it on speaker phone and we did the best we could," said Sides.

Just across the street from the store, sits Bostian Heights Fire Department, they too found themselves in the path of little Axel executing their first birth

"They caught the baby. The baby was crowning when she called me and they finished the process," said Baughman.

Now with a couple days to reflect the parents thankful for not only all that helped, but having a healthy baby boy.

We appreciate it. We appreciate everything we couldn't have done it without them. He's healthy and he's here that's what we're thankful for. It's truly a blessing," both parents said.