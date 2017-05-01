Charlotte ranks in Top 10 cities for home improvement

- Consumers looking to renovate their homes this summer have a great number of options for contractors in Charlotte.

According to data from business and analytics provider Infogroup, the Queen City ranks as the #8 city for home improvement.

Infogroup determined their list using its verified business database of more than 15 million records to identify which metro areas with more than 1 million in population have the highest concentration of businesses for home improvement projects.

Businesses considered in the analysis included heating contractors, plumbing contractors, air conditioning contractors, painters, electric contractors, drywall contractors, floor laying contractors, roofing contractors, siding contractors, and patio and deck cleaning and restoration contractors. Additionally, Infogroup used its database to identify the top metro areas for lawn and garden projects considering the number of landscape designers, landscape contractors and garden centers.

Infogroup ranked the following as the top 10 cities for home improvement businesses and lawn and garden businesses:

Home Improvement Businesses: Lawn and Garden Businesses: 1. New Orleans, LA 1. Hartford, CT 2. Hartford, CT 2. Boston, MA 3. Boston, MA 3. Providence, RI 4. Birmingham, AL 4. Cleveland, OH 5. Oklahoma City, OK 5. Seattle, WA 6. Pittsburgh, PA 6. Philadelphia, PA 7. Miami, FL 7. Pittsburgh, PA 8. Charlotte, NC 8. Grand Rapids, MI 9. Denver, CO 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Cincinnati, OH 10. Milwaukee, WI

