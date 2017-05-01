State seeks death penalty in triple homicide outside Hickory pub [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (left) Hansen (right) Cumberlander Local News State seeks death penalty in triple homicide outside Hickory pub Prosecutors for the State of North Carolina announced Monday that they will seek the death penalty in the triple homicide case against two Hickory men.

District Attorney David Learner said prosecutors will pursue capital punishment in the cases against Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, 23, and Greydon Keith Hansen, 23.

Both men are charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Justin Michael Aiken, 21, Cody Manood Bouphavong, 21, and Quajuae Alexus Kennedy, 21.

Aiken and Bouphavong died Friday, April 7, 2017 and Kennedy died the next day. All three were shot outside J. McCroskey's Irish Pub and Grill around 2:15 a.m. on April 7.

Officers said Hansen and Cumberlander shot at five people while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot. According to Hickory Police, there appeared to be no connection between the victims and suspects.

Members of the District Attorney’s Office met with investigators from Hickory Police Department, members of the victim’s families and conducted internal meetings to review evidence submitted before deciding to pursue the death penalty against Cumberlander and Hansen.

Both defendants are being held without bond.