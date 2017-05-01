Silver Alert issued for missing man Local News Silver Alert issued for missing man The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a local 81-year-old man who suffers from cognitive issues.

The missing persons report was called in at 9:16 a.m. Sunday, April 30 in the 4700 block of Kenmont Drive.

Officers spoke with Beverly Crawford, the daughter of Vester Crawford, who said her father left home Saturday morning and was on his way to a location in Jefferson, South Carolina.

She said he did not arrive at his destination and he has not returned home.

According to CMPD, Mr. Crawford suffers from cognitive issues and his family is extremely concerned about him. A Silver Alert through the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has been issued.

Mr. Crawford left his home driving his 2006 black Ford Expedition with NC tag ZVD-7395.

Anyone who sees or has information about Vester Crawford is asked to call 911 immediately. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective J. L. Tuttle is the lead detective in this case.