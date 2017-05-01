Resistance rally held in uptown Charlotte Local News Resistance rally held in uptown Charlotte Hundreds gathered in uptown Charlotte in solidarity on the first day of May, the day historically known as International Workers Day. But instead, people left work to prove their point.

Young and old, and everyone in between were seen waving an American flag as a sign of peace.

"There is too much hate, too much racism against immigrants," Iris Navarro said.

Navarro is just one immigrant of many who marched in uptown on Monday, May Day, the day historically dedicated to international workers.

As she walked around Marshall Park she told FOX 46 Charlotte the impact immigrants have on the Queen City.

"We are constructing the city. I know plenty of immigrants who own businesses here, they are what make this city," she said.

And immigration wasn't the only topic. The marches were also spreading peace.

"I come because of peace and love, because there seems to be a racial undertone being sent, dividing our country."

The rally in Charlotte consisted of a small group of people who missed work, took their children out of school, and risked it all, to have their voices heard. And for those who were not a part of it, participants said the message sent out on Resistance Day should be carried through our lives every day.

"For the rest of the Charlotte community, we need to love our immigrant neighbors. As a follower of Jesus, we need to love thy neighbor. If I'm not doing that, I'm failing."