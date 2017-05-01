Mother accused of helping son flee to Ohio after teen girl killed in park

- The mother of a teenager charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl has been arrested after police say she helped her son escape to Ohio following the murder.

Mount Holly police said Laquita Lynn Garrett, 38, of Charlotte, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony in violation of NCGS 14-7. She is accused of helping her son, Eric Deon Combs, 17, flee the state.

According to police, Garrett was arrested after arriving at the department to ask about getting items that were seized during the investigation. She's currently being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

Combs turned himself in to the Montgomery County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office on April 11, 2017.

Investigators were searching for Combs in connection with the death of 14-year-old Taylor Sorera Smith who was found shot to death at River Street Park in Mount Holly on April 3.

A second person, Devon Fletcher, 18, of Charlotte, is also charged with first-degree murder in this case.

The motive behind the shooting has yet to be said by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343, or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.