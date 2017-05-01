Parents concerned over CMS boundary shake up plan Local News Parents concerned over CMS boundary shake up plan Parents of kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are learning more about proposed boundary changes slated to begin in the fall of 2018.

The changes were announced last week and aren't coming without confusion.

"It's a continuing concern you hear among all the parents in the neighborhood," said Brandon Davis.

The changes proposed last week would diversify the district, impacting 75 of its 170 schools.

"It was disappointing," said Davis. "Because the Madison Park Neighborhood, which is our neighboring neighborhood, was moved to Myers Park High School and we remained the same as Harding High School,"

Brandon Davis wants his area to be reassigned. He says both South Mecklenburg High School and Myers Park High School are within three miles of his home. The school his kids are assigned to go to now, Harding High School, is about ten miles away.

"It's the fifth furthest from our neighborhood -- it doesn't logically make sense," said Davis. "Time frames are so tight with students and after school activities and the daily hustle and bustle of life-- and the concern is not being able to be involved in anything."

He says they've even looked into possible selling their house.

"We love the nieghborhood location and where we are at-- and we would hate to move away because the school system is changing," said Davis. "And we aren't able to put our kids where it's convenient and the best fit for them."

Greenway Park Elementary Parent Anissa Alexander doesn't want any changes, though.

"The way they have it now I think is just fine," she said. "I think the teachers will do their job regardless-- it's just the transitioning and distance and families having to change their routines."

But there's one thing all parents can agree on-- that they want what's best for their kids.

"i just hope and pray that everything goes as planned," said Alexander. "If everyone works together, I think CMS will remain a great district."

A series of information sessions began today. They're being held at several schools across the county through May 11.

One was held at 6 p.m. at James Martin Middle School.