Lincoln County deputy saves wheelchair-bound man from burning home Local News Lincoln County deputy saves wheelchair bound man from burning home A routine trip to works ends with a deputy saving a wheelchair bound man from his burning home.

It was a Monday one deputy won't soon forget. The situation was caught on camera by first responders as the back of a house in Lincolnton erupted in flames just before 6 a.m. The man's wife made the frantic 911 call.

Dispatch: Is everybody out of the house?

911 caller: My husband is disabled and I can't get him out of the house

The woman's 73-year-old husband who uses a wheelchair to get around was trapped inside the burning home.

911 caller: Will you please hurry? I have to call my neighbor to get my husband out of the house

As dispatch put out the call, Deputy Seth Hovis was heading into work.

"I happened to be right down the road, so it was basically two or three turns and I was at the house," Deputy Hovis said.

Once on the scene, his instincts took over.

"It was billowing out of the door. The back corner of the house was fully engulfed and the flames were larger than the roof of the house so it was pretty serious. I looked over and saw he was in a wheelchair at a side door. I could see his knees and his face and he was screaming for help," Deputy Hovis said.

Although the house is likely a total loss - the 10 year veteran deputy credits good timing knowing things could've ended a lot worse.

"It was just second nature, go do it. That's what I'm ready for. That's what I signed up for. To help whoever needs help," he said.

The man involved in the fire is recovering at a local VA hospital.