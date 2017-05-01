Proposed Charlotte city budget comes with more spending, no property tax increase Local News Proposed Charlotte city budget comes with more spending, no property tax increase Troubling times following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott are still impacting the Queen City. A budget proposal presented Monday night hopes to keep up with many of the promises made by Charlotte City Council in the days following the unrest.

- Troubling times following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott are still impacting the Queen City. A budget proposal presented Monday night hopes to keep up with many of the promises made by Charlotte City Council in the days following the unrest.

New city manager Marcus Jones spent Monday Night presenting his first $2.4 billion dollar budget proposal to Charlotte City Council. Additional spending within the proposed budget comes without a tax increase.

"I am usually a little critical with budgets, but I am too happy right now," said Council Member, Lawana Mayfield.

The proposed city budget for FY18 calls for $11.3 million to be spread across Charlotte for road and sidewalk improvements, 62 additional CMPD officers will be hired and the minimum wage for city employees would rise to $15 an hour.

"I think it's long overdue. I think previous councils they may have had a goal of but financially they didn't know how to do it," said Mayfield.

Spending also includes $6 million in the next 3 years to meet a promised 5,000 affordable housing units in the Queen City.

"Are we going to get there? Absolutely," said Jones.

Right now the city has built around 1,800 new units.

"Now we know that the commitment is there that our community is growing, but we cannot become a city of have and have nots. You cannot have wealth in certain sections and high poverty in others. We have to do a better job if we want to be a winning city," said Mayfield.

If the budget is approved, city residents will see a $0.50 per month solid waste increase and $1.73 increase for water. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 8.