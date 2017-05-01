Suspects arrested after armed robbery at CVS Local News Suspects arrested after armed robbery at CVS Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery near uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

- Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery near uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the CVS located on South Boulevard.

Officers said one of the suspects was armed with a knife. The two were able to flee from the scene on a moped but didn't get far. A witness actually followed the two suspects from the store.

When the suspects ran into the park near Wilmore Drive, K-9 Units and CMPD's helicopter tracked them down.

One of the suspects had to be treated for a bite from a K-9.