Suspects arrested after armed robbery at CVS

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery near uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the CVS located on South Boulevard.
Officers said one of the suspects was armed with a knife. The two were able to flee from the scene on a moped but didn't get far. A witness actually followed the two suspects from the store.
When the suspects ran into the park near Wilmore Drive, K-9 Units and CMPD's helicopter tracked them down.
One of the suspects had to be treated for a bite from a K-9.