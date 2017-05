SBI investigating Kannapolis officer-involved shooting Local News SBI investigating Kannapolis officer-involved shooting The State Bureau of Investigations is now looking into a case where a Kannapolis police officer shot a 27-year-old man.

Officers say they were serving a warrant at the Inn Town Suites for a probation violation for Brandon Goins when the showdown occurred and bullets went flying.

The officer involved has been identified as Officer Trey Hinton.

The suspect, Goins, is expected to be OK. A gun was recovered at the scene.