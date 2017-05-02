Student taken to hospital after school bus and truck collide

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A school bus and a truck collide sending three patients to the hospital early Tuesday morning near Charlotte-Douglas Airport.
Emergency crews were called to a crash on West Boulevard and Yorkmont Road involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus and a truck. Lanes on West Boulevard were blocked briefly while police investigated the crash.
According to CMS, the driver of bus #278 and bus monitor were transported to the hospital, along with one student who was on the bus during the crash. All patients are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
The bus services Lake Wylie Elementary School.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
#Breaking This is truck involved in school bus crash on West Blvd. CMPD tells me 2 adults, 1 student transported. Minor injuries @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/jMZnvGfcId— Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) May 2, 2017