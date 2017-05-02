NWS: EF0 Tornado touched down in Newton during Monday's storms

- The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 Tornado touched down in Newton, North Carolina during Monday's storms.

That Tornado's strength brought winds of around 85 mph, enough to uproot trees in the Smyre Farm road area.

About four houses saw a lot of tree damage but the tornado left a three-mile path of destruction, although not continuously.

“It's a lot of damage, it's a lot," Mike Huffman said as he came to see his home. Huffman said it's just pure luck he wasn't home when these trees came crashing down during Monday night’s storms.

“I got a phone call and they said you have some trees down in your front yard. I said ‘Well, I just had some trimmed up, surely there can't be much. Well, the ones I didn't have trimmed are the ones that fell, the ones furthest away from the house. It's just bad luck," Huffman said.

The National Weather Service spending much of Tuesday morning in Newton surveying the area and made sure to use all the data available from radar and from what they gathered in their damage assessments to determine the type and strength of the storm.

“We don’t try to rush through it or anything like that. We want to be thorough when we are here and try to get it right," National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tony Sturey said.

Catawba County Emergency Management is now helping out the homeowners record the damage as well, so they can submit their claims to their insurance companies and move forward but regardless of what caused the damage, it’s something they’ll never forget.

“From the homeowner’s perspective, you lose your home and it doesn't matter if it was a microburst, or a tornado or even a single family fire, something like that, it's devastating for that family," Catawba County Emergency Management Karyn Yaussy said.

“We jumped into the car and came running. Our thoughts are with Mike. We are going to do everything we can for him," Huffman’s family friend Dean Houser said.