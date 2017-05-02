Iredell County man accused of raping family member Local News Iredell County man accused of raping family member A Statesville man is being held on a $5 million bond after deputies say he raped a member of his family, starting when the person was 13-years-old.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said a report was filed on Wednesday, April 19 in reference to a person being sexually assaulted by her family member between Jan. 27, 2010 and April 2017.

The young teen was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. Several additional witnesses were identified and interviewed.

As a result of further information gathered, Donald Ray Fitzgerald, 39, was additionally charged with 34 counts of first-degree statutory rape of a minor, 34 counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense with a minor, 68 counts of rape/sexual act with 13, 14, 15-year-old, two counts of statutory rape of a minor less than 15, 13 charges of second-degree forcible rape, and 13 counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Fitzgerald was processed for additional charges at the Iredell County Detention Center and issued the $5 million secure bond.

According to the sheriff's office, Fitzgerald has a criminal history including possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, communicating threats, and trespassing.