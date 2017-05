Man bit by copperhead snake in Huntersville Local News Man bit by copperhead snake in Huntersville Snake bites are on the rise with another one reported Tuesday involving a venomous copperhead.

It happened just before noon as a man was on a walking trail at Latta Plantation in Huntersville. No word on his current condition.

This is the second copperhead bite in our area. Last month a Ballantyne man was bit and needed to go to the hospital.