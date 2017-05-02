Family pleads for answers after man shot, killed in January Local News Family pleads for answers after man shot, killed in January The family of a man who was the first homicide victim of 2017 is asking for the public's help.

Family of Natanel Jose Rodriguez is joining CMPD to ask anyone with information about his murder to come forward.

The 22-year-old was shot to death four months ago on January 2, 2017 at an apartment on Monroe Road.

As his family begs for answers, CMPD is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"The pain cannot be explained. It's something that runs deep in our blood and to lose him in such a manner is...hard," Damaris Valdez said, Rodriguez's aunt.

Investigators believe he knew his killer, but they have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.