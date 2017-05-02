New photos released of man connected to Rowan County suspicious death Local News New photos released of man connected to Rowan County suspicious death New photos released by police Tuesday show more images of a man they say they want to talk to, a man they believe may know something about the death of a Sheila Godfrey. In the new images, he's captured on camera at several different Kannapolis stores.

"I'm just blown away by the events that happened and to know it can happen right here. It's just unreal," said neighbor Jimmy Miller.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Godfrey's body was discovered in her home Friday of last week. Police say she may have been dead since Thursday.

Miller who lives just two doors down from Godfrey has known her nearly three decades.

"She was friendly and kind of stayed to herself for the most part," he said.

Godfrey's Chevy truck was found at Super Speedwash in Salisbury on Thursday. Deputies say the same man in the images appears to have driven her car to a local laundromat too.

As the police continue to track down Godfrey's killer, Miller has a message for the person responsible for her death.

"I would hope his conscious is eating at him. This type of thing shouldn't happen to anybody," Miller said.

Anyone with information about the potential witness is asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, or Detective (704) 216-8686 or Rowan Communications (704) 216-8500.