Bruns Academy was briefly on lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspicious person with a knife entered the school.

A man armed with a knife entered the main doors of Bruns Academy a little before 8:00 a.m, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, however after a brief search, officers were able to locate him and take him in custody.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.