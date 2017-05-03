Fiber Outage Shuts Down DMV Offices Across Central NC

RALEIGH, NC – An internet network outage throughout western and central North Carolina has forced 19 driver license and license plate agency offices from the Charlotte metro area to the Triad to suspend services until repairs are completed.

DMV officials said they were advised by Time Warner Business Services that crews from Windstream Communications are working to repair a cut to a major fiber optic cable that occurred on Tuesday. Windstream estimates it could be early afternoon before service to the affected DMV offices is re-established.

The outage has also impacted several N.C. Department of Transportation local offices in the Division of Highways.

Many DMV services, such as license renewal, registration renewal and address changes, can be accessed online through the official DMV website at www.ncdot.gov/dmv. Click “Online Services” for more information.