Police release photos of Hookah bar stabbing suspect

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is responsible for stabbing several people at a Hookah Bar in the University area in March.

The stabbing happened on March 19 at Red@28th on Pinnacle Drive. According to police, a fight broke out inside the club and then spread into the parking lot of the bar. Five people were stabbed during the fight and shots were fired.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.