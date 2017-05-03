'Ball Cap Bandit' wanted for series of bank robberies in North Carolina

- A man is wanted by the Federal Bureau of investigation and local law enforcement for allegedly robbing five banks in five different towns in North Carolina.

Authorities said the "Ball Cap Bandit" struck at the following locations:

BB&T, 2527 North Carolina Highway 127 S., Hickory, North Carolina, April 13, 2017

State Employees’ Credit Union, 1900 S. Fifth Street, Mebane, North Carolina, April 18, 2017

BB&T, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, North Carolina, April 24, 2017

First Citizens Bank, 11 S. College Avenue, Newton, North Carolina, April 26, 2017

State Employees' Credit Union, 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd, Durham, North Carolina, April 28, 2017

The bandit is described as a black male with a dark complexion, in his mid-50's 5'5" to 5'7", with a thin build. In each robbery, the suspect wore a ball cap.

The FBI is working with our law enforcement partners at the Hickory Police Department, the Mebane Police Department, the Mocksville Police Department, the Newton Police Department, and the Durham Police Department.

Anyone with information to identify this suspect should call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or the other local police departments investigating these robberies.